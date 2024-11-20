Woman accused of drug-related offenses after Amelia traffic stop

AMELIA — A Morgan City woman was arrested and accused of various drug charges after a traffic stop in Amelia.

Raquel Delaune Barber, 49, was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of U.S. 90 and La. 622, Assumption Parish deputies said. A deputy noticed Barber fidgeting in the back seat of the vehicle and not obeying commands.

After a search, deputies said they found methamphetamine and prescription painkillers tramadol and oxycodone. Barber was accused of drug possession and obstruction of justice.

Others in the car were cited for not wearing seat belts, and the driver was also ticketed for not using a turn signal.