74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman accused of driving over boyfriend twice, killing him

2 hours 29 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2019 May 2, 2019 May 02, 2019 10:46 AM May 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Chicago Tribune
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana woman accused of driving over her boyfriend twice with a car has been charged in his killing.
  
Twenty-three-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, in the April 24 death of 25-year-old Terrondy Jones.
  
She appeared for an initial hearing Monday in Lake County during which a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.
  
The Post-Tribune reports that a witness told police she saw a couple arguing outside an East Chicago apartment before a man began walking away from a car. The witness said a woman driver then ran over the man twice before driving away from the scene.
  
Online court documents do not list the name of Rice's court-appointed attorney.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days