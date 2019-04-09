Woman accused of causing disturbance at school, threatening staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing charges after causing a disturbance at an area school.

On Monday, members of the administration said Ashley Sims attempted to skip the carpool line. Authorities say Sims got out of her vehicle and walked the child to the school instead of waiting in line.

According to the arrest report, staff told Sims she needed to follow the rules when dropping off a child. At that point, Sims left the campus with the child.

The woman later returned and was seen walking the halls of the school. When members of the administration approached Sims, she allegedly became hostile and threatened to harm them.

Law enforcement was called after Sims refused to leave the school. While being taken into custody, Sims allegedly denied yelling or threatening anyone.

She was arrested and charged with assault of a school teacher and entering and/or remaining after being forbidden.