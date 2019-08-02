91°
Woman accused of burglarizing storage units she manages in EBR, Livingston parishes

Friday, August 02 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman who manages storage complexes in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes is accused of burglarizing the units of her customers.

Detectives say Amber Fowler manages several Red Dot Storage Centers in Baton Rouge and Livingston. Officials were able to identify her as the suspect responsible for stealing items from units.

Fowler is in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center. She's facing burglary charges in both parishes.

The sheriff's office says property stolen from customers has been recovered.

