Woman accused of burglarizing home for pills said she was looking for Wi-Fi password

3 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Monday, December 04 2017 Dec 4, 2017 December 04, 2017 3:14 PM December 04, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Brazos County Sheriff's Dept.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX.- A woman was arrested this week after authorities say she broke into a house to steal painkillers.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house on Monday after a couple said their home had been burglarized.

The house was monitored with home security cameras, which showed a woman entering through the bathroom window carrying a flashlight. The video showed the woman going into the kitchen and digging through various medicine bottles before leaving. The flashlight was left at the scene.

A deputy recognized the woman as 31-year-old Veronica Stephens, whose fingerprints were on record from a previous arrest. Authorities say her prints matched those on the flashlight.

After being confronted by deputies, Stephens initially told them she was looking for a Wi-Fi password.

She later admitted she was looking for pills, specifically Vicodin, a report notes. The couple who lived in the house said they do not know Stephens.

She was booked and charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Her bond is set at $25,000.

