Woman accused of assisting in sewing machine heist, attempting to sell stolen goods

Kindall Adams Mugshot from Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - According to store clerks, when a man with a fake mustache walked into a Siegen Lane Marketplace fabric store and inquired about two sewing machines, it wasn't long before he and the two companions with him stole two sewing machines and fled.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department have identified one of the man's accomplices as 32-year-old Kindall Mary Adams.

An affidavit filed by investigators reports that nearly a month after the November 7th theft of two sewing machines from Joann Fabric and Crafts, the manager of Viking Sewing Gallery, which is a small business housed within Joann Fabric and Crafts, discovered that someone was trying to sell one of the stolen sewing machines on eBay.

After researching the eBay listing, officials say Adams was revealed as the seller.

Authorities report showing Adams' photo to at least one witness who'd been in the South Mall Drive fabric store on November 7th, and the witness identified Adams as one of the three individuals involved in the aforementioned sewing machine heist.

Armed with this information, investigators searched for Adams but were unable to locate her for nearly four months.

Finally, on Tuesday, May 26, Adams was apprehended and arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.

Other arrests may be made in connection with this incident.