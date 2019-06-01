Woman accused of arson for allegedly setting fire after argument

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of setting a fire at a residence last month.

On April 18 around 7:23 p.m., crews were called to a reported fire in the 9800 block on Ave A. According to the arrest report, after accidental and natural causes were eliminated the incident was determined to be a result of arson.

During the investigation, authorities learned Joel Gardner had gotten into an argument with the resident. At some point, Gardner was asked to leave the residence.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene, but shortly returned. Gardner is accused of using a cigarette lighter to light a shirt on fire. A short time later, the man who had gotten into the argument with Garner was alerted by neighbors about the fire.

Officials say the fire reached the attic of the residence and caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.

Gardner was arrested and charged with simple arson.