Woman accidentally hits gas pedal, drives car through front door of pizzeria
WALKER - Police say a woman confused her vehicle's accelerator for the brake pedal, sending her car flying through the front entrance of a local pizzeria.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the Rotolo's Pizzeria along Walker South Road. Police said the woman was trying to park when she hit the wrong pedal, causing her vehicle to smash its way through the double doors at the front of the business.
Officials said an employee was sitting just feet out of the path of the car.
No one was seriously hurt.
