Woman, 71, killed in hit and run on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive Friday night, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the drivers responsible.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Burbank Drive at the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officials identified the victim on Monday as 71-year-old Ethel Wesley.

Deputies found her after she had been hit in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Witnesses told deputies that the vehicles who struck Wesley fled the scene. It's unclear how many drivers were involved in the incident.

Another deadly crash happened on Burbank Drive just days earlier, when an LSU student was struck and killed while standing in the roadway. The two crashes happened less than two miles apart.