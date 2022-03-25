70°
Woman, 22, killed in overnight wreck on I-10 in Ascension Parish
SORRENTO - A woman died after the vehicle she was riding in went off-road and struck a tree along I-10 early Friday morning.
Louisiana State Police said Hannah Broussard, 22, of Prairieville was killed in the crash.
According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling west on I-10 in Sorrento around 1 a.m. when it left the interstate and hit a tree bordering the roadway. Broussard, who was a passenger in the car, was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was also unrestrained and suffered serious injuries. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
