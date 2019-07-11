75°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman, 18, arrested in deadly May shooting
UPDATE: Police have arrested 18-year-old Amaiah Sheppard and charged her with one count of second-degree murder.
Police are still developing a motive for the shooting.
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a shooting in Baton Rouge Monday morning.
The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. on Convention Street at N. 13th Street. Sources say the body was found beside a home in the neighborhood.
Baton Rouge Police and EBR Coroner’s Office on scene here at Convention / North 13th after an early morning deadly shooting. Body was just loaded into van after being found beside this home @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/h2Fzl7TLaq— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) May 13, 2019
Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Robert Davis.
There are no known suspects or potential motives at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents in Central laying sandbags ahead of potential severe weather
-
EBR preps for possible tropical depression
-
Ascension Parish finalizes action plan amid severe weather threat
-
Sandbag stations busy throughout Livingston Parish Wednesday
-
Assumption Parish preparing for potential severe weather