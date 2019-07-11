75°
Woman, 18, arrested in deadly May shooting

UPDATE: Police have arrested 18-year-old Amaiah Sheppard and charged her with one count of second-degree murder.

Police are still developing a motive for the shooting.

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a shooting in Baton Rouge Monday morning. 

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. on Convention Street at N. 13th Street. Sources say the body was found beside a home in the neighborhood.

Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Robert Davis.

There are no known suspects or potential motives at this time.

