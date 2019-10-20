63°
'Wizard of Oz' Cowardly Lion costume fetches $3M

4 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 25 2014 Nov 25, 2014 November 25, 2014 4:17 AM November 25, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Hunter Robinson

NEW YORK - The Cowardly Lion costume from the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" and the piano from the movie "Casablanca" each sold for over $3 million at a New York City auction.

They were among Hollywood memorabilia offered at Bonhams on Monday.

The big cat outfit, which went for just over $3 million, had been authenticated as the one Bert Lahr wore in the 1939 film. Its face is a sculpted likeness of the late actor.

A spokesman for costume owner James Comisar says a secondary costume used in the film sold at auction in recent years for close to $1 million.

Comisar has a trove of TV memorabilia from shows including "I Love Lucy" and "Lost." He has said he plans to use money from the Cowardly Lion costume sale to exhibit his collection.

The upright "Casablanca" piano fetched $3.4 million.

