Witnesses say fires 'frequently occurred' when woman arrested for arson was nearby

ZACHARY - After a fire that left a trailer destroyed Tuesday morning, investigators arrested a woman for arson who witnesses say was frequently around when other fires started.

The Zachary Fire Department responded to a fire at a trailer on Donnie Street shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday. When officials arrived, they learned there had been several other fires recently in vacant buildings in the surrounding area.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that Brooklyn LaFleur, 42, was nearby when other fires started.

The trailer owner said LaFleur was asked to leave the property Monday out of concern that another fire would start.

Fire investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said there was "no competent ignition source" at the scene of the fire and that it was determined to be intentionally set. When they questioned LaFleur, her explanation of the events allegedly changed several times, and her boyfriend told officials that she was not with him despite her saying she was.

LaFleur was arrested and booked for simple arson and criminal trespass.