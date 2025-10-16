Witnesses from Wednesday night shooting say they're shocked by what happened

BATON ROUGE - Fade District Barbershop shares space with a tattoo parlor at the entrance of the Park Forest neighborhood off of Greenwell Springs Road, and neighbors say that until Wednesday night, it has generally been a quiet area.

On Thursday, the facade of Fade District Barbershop had a closed sign and glass panes pierced by bullets. The shop is behind a group of other shops on Greenwell Springs Road, and on Wednesday night, 29-year-old Marvin Tolliver, who worked at the shop, was shot and killed.

A man who asked to be identified as Charlie, passed by the large group gathering by the store after the shooting, said he was headed home.

"I just saw a lot of people," Charlie said. "It's sad because we don't really have that issue, not even close to our neighborhood."

Around 6:30 Baton Rouge Police got a call about the shooting.

"There were a lot of people there, so we were able to interview a lot of witnesses," L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said.

Sources say the shooter wanted a tattoo but was told to return later. They got frustrated, returned with two other people, and shot at the store, and Marvin Tolliver was killed in the crossfire and had nothing to do with the altercation.

"I thought it happened inside someone's car, but it actually happened inside," Charlie said. "It's sad and it's disappointing. These young guys - I don't understand their mentality. It's just mind-blowing the way they think and what they're doing to each other out there."