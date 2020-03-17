With school out for a month, parents picking up weeks' worth of school work in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - School systems are still sorting out the best way to continue the education process now that students are required to stay at home.

At Southside Elementary in Livingston Parish, teachers prepared four weeks' worth of school work for their students.

Tuesday afternoon, parents were able to drive up to the school while teachers handed them their students' assignments. They used gloves and practiced social distancing as they approached vehicles.

Assistant principal Joshua Martin says these protocols are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We just wanted to take precautions to make sure we're keeping everybody safe. We're keeping that social distancing going, and so we don't have anything transferring if we can help it."

Martin says students will also have access to online curriculum and packets while their school is shut down for a deep cleaning for the next few weeks.

"We're going to have a lot of this stuff available on our school website so that they can continue to get it. We just really want to still be a service to them during this time."

On Wednesday, school staff will be handing out meals for students in need at 14 different schools around Livingston Parish.

You can see the full list of locations below.

Albany Middle 29675 Reeves St., Albany, LA 70711



Denham Springs High 1000 North Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726

Denham Springs Jr. High 401 Hatchell Ln., Denham Springs, LA 70726



Doyle High 20480 Circle Dr., Livingston, LA 70754

Eastside Elementary 9735 Lockhart Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726



French Settlement Elementary 15810 LA Hwy. 16, French Settlement, LA 70733

Holden School 30120 LA Hwy. 441, Holden, LA 70744

Juban Parc Elementary 12555 Brown Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726



Live Oak High 36079 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA 70706



North Corbin Elementary 32645 North Corbin Rd., Walker, LA 70785



Seventh Ward Elementary 24495 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA 70726

South Fork Elementary 23300 Walker South Rd., Denham Springs, LA



Springfield High 27322 LA Hwy. 42, Springfield, LA 70462

Walker Freshman 13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, LA 70785