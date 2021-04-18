With roads still flooded in Ascension Parish, residents find different ways of getting around

ASCENSION PARISH - Homeowners who live along the Amite River have been dealing with flooding since Thursday.

With roads expected to be unusable for the next couple of days, some residents have come up with creative solutions to get around.

Bo Mathern owns a house on Airport Drive. Because of the high water, he and his wife have been using his bulldozer to get to and from his home.

Dudley Marchand III lives right down the road from Mathern. Marchand's land has flooded so much that his front yard looks like a lake. Marchand said that he uses a boat to get around, leaving it parked in the garage for easy accessibility.

Residents also faced power outages Friday night when a tree fell on power lines and cut off electricity in the neighborhood. A DEMCO crew was still working on repairing the lines Saturday.

Even with all the flooding and the power outage, residents say they are still happy to live in the area.

"It's so peaceful and quiet back here it's worth a little bit of aggravation from the water," Marchand said.