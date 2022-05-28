Latest Weather Blog
With orca changes, SeaWorld must live without iconic Shamu
Trending News
ORLANDO - With SeaWorld phasing out its killer whale program, it is forced to ponder the question: What is SeaWorld without Shamu?
The company built its brand on the leaping and splashing killer whale. She was part of its logo, gave her name to stadiums in the theme parks and was the inspiration for rides. The orca image sold T-shirts and soft, stuffed animals for the kids to take home.
Marketing and branding expert Allen Adamson says the orcas were SeaWorld's most powerful engagement tool, so the company must reinvent its core signature attraction.
Under pressure from animal rights groups and suffering from a drop in ticket sales, SeaWorld announced this week it was ending its orca breeding program and stopping its traditional killer whale shows.
SeaWorld's decision followed a backlash from the 2013 documentary "Blackfish," which told the story of Tilikum, an orca responsible for three deaths.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents say Baton Rouge police took 20 minutes to respond to potential...
-
'It's a long time coming': Iberville Parish President pleased with potential bridge...
-
In wake of two boating fatalities, Pointe Coupee officials hoping for safe...
-
Some hurricane plans to change in Tangipahoa after Ida
-
Location for new bridge narrowed down to three options, all in Iberville...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"