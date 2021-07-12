With more than 4 feet of rain this year, daily chances continue

Through Sunday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport has received 51.74 inches of rain since January 1 to make 2021 the second wettest year on record to date. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain on the board through the week.

Next 24 Hours: Tonight will be quiet with gradually clearing skies. Low temperatures will stop in the low 70s. On Tuesday, some sun may be available early in an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with brief downpours and gusty wind. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s in most areas but those numbers will bust lower where showers and storms pop first.

Up Next: Through the rest of the week, a more typical summer rhythm of showers and thunderstorms is expected versus the linear features that crossed the area Sunday and Monday. After starting in the mid 70s, temperatures will stride for the low 90s due to early sunshine. With the daytime warming, expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop from late morning into the afternoon hours. These warm season boomers are always capable of brief bouts of heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind. Rainfall totals will be minor for most ranging from 1-2 inches through Friday but a locally higher amount is possible which could lead to minor street and poor drainage flooding. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical development is expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: The center, or axis, of an upper level trough of low pressure will glide north of the area on Tuesday. While there will be a bit less lifting in the atmosphere via vorticity than the last few days, this feature itself should be enough to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday through Friday, the upper level pressure fields will return to average heights as a surface high pressure sets up over the western Atlantic Ocean. This extension of the Bermuda high pressure will maintain southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico across the forecast area. Atmospheric moisture will also be in line with average to slightly above average for the time of year. In turn, plenty of moisture and the sea breeze will be sufficient to trigger isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, albeit with less coverage than experienced in previous days. Another weak upper level trough is expected to move north of the I-20 corridor late Friday into Saturday and this feature could lead to another uptick in rain coverage. Rain totals are expected to be manageable for the most part but, as always, a small, point location could receive in excess of 3-4 inches leading to some street and poor drainage flooding. Details as to what happens next are not yet clear. The trough could pause north of the area with an associated weak front leading to continued heightened rain coverage, or it could be replaced by an upper level ridge leading to drier, hotter weather. These minor details will likely become clearer by the middle of the week.



