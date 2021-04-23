With low turnout at the Bon Carre vaccination site, officials try to boost vaccine interest

BATON ROUGE - The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is crashing. Low turnout rates show people aren't getting vaccines, despite many options being widely available.

There were no crowds Friday at the Bon Carre mass vaccination site. Members of the Greater King David Baptist Church across the street said they had higher expectations.

"It's real slow at the present time," said one member, McHenry Jackson.

Officials say about 100 shots have gone into arms each day for the past week. So far, a total of 727 vaccines have been given at the federally-backed mass vaccination site. The site has the resources to do 3,000 shots a day.

Many people, like Rebecca Ferguson, are worried about lower numbers.

"The younger people are not interested, and I don't know what it's going to take to get them interested," said Ferguson.

In East Baton Rouge, 27 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. In Louisiana at large, only about 25 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. To reach herd immunity, health experts say we have a long way to go.

"It's been noted this past week, vaccinations in the US as a whole went down 11 percent from the week prior. I think a lot of states are entering this phase now," said Joseph Kanter, a doctor with the Louisiana Department of Health.

To boost numbers, the city-parish is hosting community outreach vaccine sites on Fridays and Saturdays.

This weekend, a community outreach vaccine site will be held at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

People can get a free Uber ride to and from the site by typing in the UBER code: 10MVBRLA on the app.

The site will be using the Pfizer vaccine.