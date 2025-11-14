Latest Weather Blog
With Love, Community Baby Shower offers support and resources to new mothers
BATON ROUGE - The With Love, Community Baby Shower plans to be the largest community baby shower in Louisiana history, offering free baby essentials, health resources and support to new expecting mothers.
The baby shower, hosted by Healthy Blue Louisiana with the Woman's Hospital and the St. George Fire Department's Safety Place, aims to provide support and resources to caregivers of infants.
The shower will feature a free marketplace where parents can pick up baby items like diapers, wipes and clothing, on-site professionals to offer guidance on infant care and basic health and wellness screenings for both parents and infants.
The event for new and expecting families will also offer wellness games, prizes, and the new "Dad Lounge," a dedicated space with resources and activities made specifically for fathers.
The With Love, Community Baby Shower will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Safety Place in Baton Rouge.
