With loss, US women to miss first Olympic final
RIO DE JANEIRO - The three-time defending champion U.S. women's national team will miss the Olympic final for the first time after the Americans were ousted from after falling to Sweden on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Even after three rounds, Sweden captain Caroline Seger beat Hope Solo, and Christen Press' attempt against Hedvig Lindhal went over the net. With the next kick, Lisa Dahlkvist beat an outstretched Solo to for the win.
As Sweden celebrated the victory, captain Carli Lloyd crouched in defeat on the field at Mane Garrincha Stadium. It was the first time that an Olympic women's match had gone to penalties.
It also was the earliest the United States had ever been eliminated from the Olympics since women's soccer became a sport in 1996.
