With demand on the rise, state cracks down on mislabeled seafood

BATON ROUGE - When you head out for your favorite seafood dish in the coming days, you might want to take a look at the sign telling you where that seafood came from.

Current law requires restaurants to post where its imported seafood comes from.

With the lenten season upon us and seafood is in high demand, we've asked the state health department how many local eateries are doing just that.

For restaurants like University Seafood, lunchtime during the lenten season is the most hectic.

"It's been a crazy up in here. Lent is like the prime for business. This is the peak season. Everybody wants seafood," restaurant owner Paul Tran said. "It's been a crazy rush since this morning. We haven't stopped yet, as you can see. Customers coming in just for seafood."

Since last September, restaurants are required to display where their seafood comes from.

But some local business owners like Tran say the law doesn't affect them much because they always sell local seafood.

"It's not from out of the country, so we post it and let the customers know."

The Louisiana Department of Health says there have been 146 restaurant violations in the capital area since the law took effect. Those violations include 86 infractions by businesses in Baton Rouge, 27 in Gonzales, 11 in Plaquemine and three in Donaldsonville.

Some were repeat offenders, but most were different businesses.