Wisconsin woman charged with killing man, mutilating corpse
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A 24-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with killing and dismembering a man, after police discovered body parts scattered around a home in Green Bay.
Taylor Schabusiness made her first appearance in Brown County Court on Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.
The victim was a 25-year-old Green Bay man whom authorities have not publicly named.
Officers were called to a home in Green Bay on Thursday and discovered numerous body parts at various locations. Schabusiness was “a known associate of the victim,” Green Bay police said in a statement.
A court commissioner set a $2 million cash bond during the hearing Tuesday afternoon. Schabusiness appeared via video conference and said little, only acknowledging that she has the right to an attorney.
