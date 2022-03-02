72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wisconsin woman charged with killing man, mutilating corpse

2 hours 42 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 9:17 AM March 02, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLUK

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A 24-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with killing and dismembering a man, after police discovered body parts scattered around a home in Green Bay.

Taylor Schabusiness made her first appearance in Brown County Court on Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

The victim was a 25-year-old Green Bay man whom authorities have not publicly named.

Officers were called to a home in Green Bay on Thursday and discovered numerous body parts at various locations. Schabusiness was “a known associate of the victim,” Green Bay police said in a statement.

Trending News

A court commissioner set a $2 million cash bond during the hearing Tuesday afternoon. Schabusiness appeared via video conference and said little, only acknowledging that she has the right to an attorney.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days