'Wipe your face' after kneeling, councilman writes in fiery government email about parish operations

GONZALES – A childish message shows the bickering behind the scenes about utilities in Ascension Parish.

Ascension Parish councilman Corey Orgeron believes he is being blocked from ascertaining details about government meetings and organizing public forums about government operations.

When Orgeron did not get information he wanted, he fired off a straightforward message: “I don’t kneel in front of [Parish President Clint Cointment], you may want to wipe your face,” Orgeron, the district 4 councilman, wrote to Councilman Chase Melancon of Ascension’s district 6.

The email thread was related to a trivial meeting agenda item but Orgeron told WBRZ his frustration shown in the government email thread was more about what he believes is a concerted effort to frame information.

“If my comment hurt Chase's feelings, I regret that,” Orgeron told WBRZ Friday afternoon. “My goal in life is not to harm others; however, when someone is standing between the people and their access to government, I am more than willing to chop them down a few pegs. As for the comment, I believe every single intelligent individual reading same recognize it to be a metaphor and not a direct claim. For those who desire to go elsewhere with the comment, that is an indictment on them rather than on the comment.”