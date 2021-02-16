Winter weather changes LSU v Ole Miss basketball game scheduled for this week

OXFORD - LSU's basketball game scheduled against Ole Miss in Mississippi has been re-scheduled because of the winter weather situation crippling the south.

The LSU at Ole Miss game originally scheduled for Wednesday night in Oxford will now be played at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Thursday at 4 p.m.

It will be seen on the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU’s opponent on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Auburn, will also play on Thursday at the same time, hosting Mississippi State.