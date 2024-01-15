WINTER WEATHER ALERTS posted for the capital area

Winter will soon invade south Louisiana. The Storm Station is tracking bitterly cold temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and the threat of wintry precipitation.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will remain mostly clear for much of Sunday evening. However, clouds will increase in the overnight hours as an arctic front slides into the region. Monday's temperatures will be tricky as it all comes down to the position of that front. Areas closer to Lake Maurepas/Pontchartrain and New Orleans might reach the 50s/60s, whereas Baton Rouge may struggle to rebound into the mid-40s. Areas of northwest of Baton Rouge could stay in the 30s. No matter what, everyone will see the arctic air by Monday night.

Precipitation - Overcast skies will dominate on Monday. Isolated areas of light rain will be possible. This should all be in the form of rain during the day. We will make an exception for portions of Pointe Coupee/West Feliciana parishes along with southwest Mississippi as it might be cold enough for some light freezing rain by late morning and afternoon. For everyone else, including Baton Rouge, the artic air could overlap with the precipitation closer to the evening. Light freezing rain/drizzle will be possible into the nighttime hours before quieting down early Tuesday.

Ice - Leftover moisture from evening/overnight rain could result in some patchy ice on Tuesday morning, especially on elevated, exposed surfaces. Along with the potential for frozen precipitation (see above), some slick spots are possible on roadways. Slow down and use caution while traveling. With how warm it has been lately along with windy conditions, widespread icing is not anticipated. Stay in touch with the forecast and listen to local officials for road conditions and safety messages.

A ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect from 6pm Monday - 9am Tuesday given the chance of frozen precipitation. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch across portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Again, primarily on elevated and exposed surfaces.

Up Next: After a brush with some wintry precipitation, we don't get rid of Old Man Winter. We'll see our first hard freeze of the year on Tuesday with lows in the mid-20s. Although the sun quickly pokes out Tuesday morning, we'll only manage to get a couple of degrees above the freezing mark by afternoon. Then, temperatures plunge even more into Wednesday morning where upper teens are possible for lows. We'll see gradual improvement before another disturbance passes. Behind that system, we could see a few more hard freezes over the weekend.

Hard Freeze – With temperatures near or below 25° on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning, we'll see our first hard freeze in over a year. Exposed pipes that are not properly insulated could freeze or burst. Wrap them with foam, newspaper or cloth and lightly drip a faucet overnight. Sensitive vegetation will be killed if not covered or moved inside.

A ***HARD FREEZE WATCH*** is in effect for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, and Northern Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson and Amite Counties.

Even if you are not included in the Watch, we still advise that you protect the four P's (people, pets, plants, pipes) regardless. Note that additional parishes will be affected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and new alerts will be issued.

Wind Chills – A ***WIND CHILL ADVISORY*** is in effect for much of the capital area on Monday night. Northerly winds at 10-20 mph will cause people and pets to experience feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, in the teens on Tuesday morning. Although winds back off slightly on Wednesday morning, air temperatures will still be in the teens. Any slight breeze will produce even colder wind chills.

Make sure people and pets have access to warmth. Minimize time outside, be sure to wear many light, loose fitting layers and keep extremities such as toes, fingers and ears covered.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

