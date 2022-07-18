81°
Winning numbers for the 4th largest Powerball prize in U.S. History
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - After months without a winner, lottery players have a shot at a Powerball jackpot that has soared to a massive $750 million.
The winnings numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are: 44, 62, 20, 37, 16, Powerball: 12.
The $750 million estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $465.5 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
