53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Winning Mega Millions numbers here

2 hours 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, January 19 2021 Jan 19, 2021 January 19, 2021 10:06 PM January 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has drawn closer to a billion dollars at $865 million for the player who has the winning ticket Tuesday night.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

10, 19, 26, 28, 50

Mega Ball: 16

Megaplier: 2X

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days