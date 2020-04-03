Winn-Dixie stores will limit number of shoppers at 'peak' hours

BATON ROUGE - Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Friday it is taking steps to prevent exposure to the coronavirus inside its stores.

One of the major takeaways from the company's announcement is its plan to limit the number of customers shopping during "peak times." The news release from Southeastern Grocers did not immediately detail what that limit would be or when it would go into effect.

Other measures include social distancing floor markers and Plexiglas partitions at all store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters. Workers will also have their temperatures checked daily and wear masks and gloves while working.

Additionally, Southeastern Grocers is hiring more than 5,000 temporary workers who have experienced restricted hours or job loss due to COVID-19.

The announcement also says all Winn-Dixie locations will be closed April 12, Easter Sunday.