Winn-Dixie offering up to $20 in grocery vouchers to those who get vaccinated
Southeastern Grocers is offering up to $20 in grocery vouchers at Winn-Dixie and its other stores for customers who get a vaccine at those locations.
Customers can make an appointment online or walk into any in-store pharmacy to get a flu vaccine and/or COVID-19 vaccine to receive their $10 voucher. An extra $10 voucher is given to customers who receive both shots or a second vaccine of their choice on the same day.
Customers can get their vaccines at any Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, or Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacy.
