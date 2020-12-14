Windy and dry start to the week

The cold front on Sunday night packed a punch bringing strong winds and rain. Some areas are even without power this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Winds are still sweeping over the area. Conditions will remain cool and windy all morning, and will slowly relax by the afternoon. While the wind is here, it will cause a windchill. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s and areas further north may be frosty.

Up Next: Tuesday will be dry with temperatures approaching 60 degrees in the afternoon. Later in the evening, showers and storms will bubble up in western Louisiana. They will push our way in the overnight hours and Wednesday morning we will be waking up to some rain. The rain will clear by the late morning and the rest of Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. Dry skies will stick around through Friday with temperatures near 60. Rain is back in the forecast over the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

