Windy and cool for the weekend

Back in the 50s with sunny skies today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A weak cold front moved through last night and shifted our winds to be out of the northwest. These winds are moving cooler air back in and temperatures today will be just under the 60-degree mark. Winds today will be unusually strong, at times sustained near 20mph. Overnight, temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Up Next: High temperatures in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the mid-30s will continue through the weekend. Starting Monday, high temperatures will be in the 60s and climbing. Rain chances will not pick up again until Wednesday. Upper-level moisture is going to build in early next week and this will bring us a stretch of rainy days next week. The rain will come with temperatures near 70 degrees. Stay with the WBRZ Weather Team as we track it out! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

