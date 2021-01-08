Windchills in the 20s this weekend, Tracking next chance for precip Sunday night

Winter temperatures are here for the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The weather story today is the windchill. Air temperatures will scratch 50 degrees, but windchills will be in the 30s and 40s most of the day. The clouds will break up this afternoon and we will get to see the sun. Overnight, skies will be clear and lows will be at or below freezing.

Up Next: Early morning temperatures will feel like the 20s tomorrow. Despite the sunshine, Saturday will only warm into the low 50s. Windchills will make it feel like the 30s and 40s for most of the day. The sunny trend will be interrupted by our next chance for precipitation on Sunday. Some weather models are hinting at snow possibilities in northern Louisiana. For the Baton Rouge area, the forecast is rain. In the coldest hours of the night, a few ice or sleet particles could mix in with the rain. On Monday the cold rain will taper off throughout the day, as high temperatures remain near 50 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

