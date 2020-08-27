Latest Weather Blog
Wind, rain force trees and power lines down in parts of Baton Rouge area Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Aftermath from Hurricane Laura in the Baton Rouge area.
We are here live at the LSU lakes you can see the rain and wind begin to pick up in the Baton Rouge area. @marisanuzzowx says what we’re seeing is wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph as rain band’s will continue in the metro area. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/AoWaQCs2bl— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) August 27, 2020
HAPPENING NOW: A tree is in the roadway blocking traffic on Highland Road near Woodgate Boulevard. The tree completely collapsed taking power lines down with it. @WBRZ #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/L9d6o7n1ks— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) August 27, 2020
Here are pictures of that tree collapse on Highland Road near Woodgate Boulevard. @WBRZ #HurricaneLaura https://t.co/f6Q73F1q6u pic.twitter.com/Pi6RPkKGir— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) August 27, 2020
