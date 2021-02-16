Wind Chill Advisory in effect, Some melting this afternoon

The sun will be out today and the thawing will begin.

WEATHER ALERTS

The entire area is under a HARD FREEZE WARNING and a WIND CHILL ADVISORY until noon today. Temperatures will be in the 20s through the morning with wind chills in the single digits.

*HARD FREEZE WARNING* for the shaded area. Temperatures are expected to drop below 25°. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/YIRG2DRGgR — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) February 15, 2021

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures this morning are expected to drop into the teens before the sun comes up. With the wind chill, it will feel like single digits out there. There will be plenty of sun out there today, but temperatures will still struggle to get above freezing. Baton Rouge will likely spend only a few hours in the upper 30s and areas north and west may stay below 32 degrees all day. Some ice may start to melt today, but tonight temperatures will be back down in the 20s. This means everything will refreeze heading into Wednesday morning.

Up Next: Wednesday morning will start out in the 20s, but we will warm into the upper 40s by the afternoon. As the ice begins to significantly melt, be aware of falling ice off of buildings, trees, and power lines. The Weather Team suggests waiting to do any debris removal until all of the ice is completely melted. On Wednesday evening a line of showers and storms will move through. All of this rain will aid in the ice melting process. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Some showers will linger into Thursday, but temperatures will be well above freezing in the mid-40s. We are expecting cold rain. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the 20s. This may cause a few slick spots on Friday morning, but Friday afternoon will be sunny with temperatures near 50 degrees.

Over the weekend we will see a significant warm-up with temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. A chance for rain returns to the forecast early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

