Willie Garson, known for his role in HBO's 'Sex and the City,' dies at 57

Willie Garson

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Willie Garson, an actor best known for playing Stanford Blatch on 'Sex and the City' and Mozzie on 'White Collar.'

According to Variety, the actor died at 57 years of age and the cause of his passing has not been disclosed at this time.

Garson's portrayal of Stanford on HBO's 'Sex and the City' brought life to the witty and stylish best male friend of Carrie Bradshaw, played by actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

“The ‘Sex and the City’ family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of 'Sex and the City' said in a statement.

“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”