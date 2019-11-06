Willie F. Hawkins Health Fair to be held, Saturday, Nov. 9

BATON ROUGE – Our Lady of the Lake is inviting the public to the second annual Willie F. Hawkins Health Fair on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic.

Health care practitioners will provide adults with free screenings for colorectal cancer, blood pressure, glucose, and HIV along with flu shots. Those in attendance can also participate in free educational seminars about hypertension, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, tobacco abuse, asthma/COPD, and opioid abuse.

The free event is open to the public and will have more than 30 healthcare and community education exhibits available. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win door prizes.

The community health fair is named in honor of Willie F. Hawkins, who played an instrumental role in securing the land where the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic stands. Hawkins also held leadership roles with the Louisiana Health Care Authority and several healthcare and non-profit organizations.

The location of the Nov. 9th event is 5439 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge.