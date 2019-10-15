Williamson Eye Center named preferred Ophthalmology provider for BRG

BATON ROUGE - The Williamson Eye Center has been designated a strategic partnership with the Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

The announcement accompanies the opening of a fifth location on Summa Avenue, which will be located on the hospital's campus, on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue in the Baton Rouge General Center for Health building.

The new location will provide better access to patients in the south Baton Rouge area. The new center will be Williamson Eye Center’s second Baton Rouge location along with existing clinics in Denham Springs, Zachary, Gonzales and Baton Rouge Connell’s Park. Along with comprehensive eye care and surgery, the new location will have Baton Rouge’s first comprehensive dry eye center as well as an advanced laser vision correction center with specialized equipment for LASIK and refractive surgeries. The new location will also have a premier optical retail shop located on the first floor of the Baton Rouge General Center for Health building just across from the Mall of Louisiana.

“I’m excited to be able to serve patients in south Baton Rouge as well as offer a state-of-the-art dry eye center and advanced center for laser vision correction in this south Baton Rouge location,” says Dr. Charles Williamson, Medical Director and CEO. “I’m also glad that the Baton Rouge General has selected us as their preferred ophthalmology provider so we can work together for more comprehensive healthcare across the greater Baton Rouge area as a whole.”

Williamson Eye Center will serve as Baton Rouge General’s preferred provider for eye diseases, pathology and especially diabetic eye care by working closely with its medical staff and through its diabetes center. Williamson’s geographic spread across the greater Baton Rouge area allows for access and convenience for BRG’s primary care patients.

The new Williamson Eye Center in the Baton Rouge General Center for Health on Summa Avenue is slated to open November 1, 2019.