Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball coach Will Wade is slated to meet with LSU and NCAA officials for the first time since his suspension last month.

The two parties are expected to end the standoff, which began in early March, with an on-campus meeting Friday. A statement from Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson confirmed the meeting Thursday afternoon.

“I can confirm there is a meeting scheduled tomorrow with Coach Wade, LSU officials and the NCAA within the parameters LSU first requested in early March. University officials have made clear their expectation for full cooperation and transparency in this first step in a process toward resolution.”

The situation has persisted since Wade refused to meet with school officials over a Yahoo Sports report detailing a 2017 phone conversation between Wade and an agent tied up in allegations of illegal recruiting tactics.

Wade remains under indefinite suspension, having sat out the entirety of LSU's NCAA Tournament run.