Will Wade tapes released, school makes statement following HBO report

BATON ROUGE - A day after the HBO documentary dug into the behind-the-scenes dealings of college basketball, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward released a statement of acknowledgement that his men's basketball coach Will Wade was featured in the report.

“We are aware of the documentary first aired on March 31, 2020, on HBO. There is no change to Coach Will Wade’s employment status at LSU and we will continue to cooperate with all reviews into this matter,” Woodruff said in a release.

"The Scheme" from HBO focused on basketball recruiter Christian Dawkins who was the central figure in a FBI sting that tried to coerce college hoops coaches with cash payments into directing players to specific schools.

Wade was recorded with Dawkins discussing a "strong a** offer" for the recruitment of Scotlandville star Javonte Smart who just finished his sophomore season with the Tigers.

In a profanity laced rant Wade expressed his displeasure with the offer that was made to an unnamed person.

The release of the documentary doesn't add any new information that hasn't been made public already, however hearing Will Wade for yourself does add a new level of cringe-factor that wasn't there previously.