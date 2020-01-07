Will Wade previews matchup with Arkansas

BATON ROUGE- LSU head coach Will Wade spoke to the media ahead of the Tiger's second SEC game of the season against Arkansas.

Will Wade:

Opening Statement:

Getting ready for Arkansas. They're playing as well as anyone in our league if you just look at their record and just look at what they are doing. Especially defensively. It will be important that we take care of and value the ball. The last couple of games we haven't turned it over a whole lot. Go on the road and only turned over the ball 8 times you give yourself and opportunity to win. We didn't turn it over a whole lot against Liberty either. We're going to have to handle the ball really really well against Arkansas and not give them a bunch of extra possessions... They are the hardest playing team I've seen on tape all year.

On cutting the turnovers down:

I think we're just getting used to playing with each other. If we're honest, we haven't had the ball heated up a whole lot the last couple games... I don't expect that we'll turn over the ball as little as we have the last couple of games, but we don't need to be a whole lot more if we expect to win.

On Javonte Smart's play:

J has been good. He's been real good. He's playing to his capabilities. He made shots at a high level in the Tennessee game which obviously helped us. The main thing is his turnovers are down and his assists are up. I think he has a better understanding what we are asking him to do and who we are asking him to be.

LSU will face off against Arkansas on Wednesday at 8 pm.