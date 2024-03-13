Will Wade, McNeese men's basketball wins Southland conference, punches NCAA ticket

Image credit to McNeese Athletics

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese State men's basketball defeated Nicholls State 92-76 to win the Southland Conference and finish the Southland tournament with a 30-3 season record in head coach Will Wade's first season.

The NCAA berth is the Cowboys first in 22 years and Wade's third different school to take to the post-season tournament.

McNeese finished 11-23 prior to hiring Wade, making their 19-win swing for the 2023-24 season tied with the biggest single-season turnaround in college basketball history.

Wade, formerly LSU's head coach, served a 10-game suspension to start the season due to infractions from his time at LSU.

Guard Shahada Wells led the Cowboys in scoring with 27 points, six assists and four rebounds. McNeese now looks forward to the NCAA tournament.