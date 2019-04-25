Will Wade, LSU amend contract amid reinstatement talks

BATON ROUGE - Will Wade is making major concessions as part of the agreement to reinstate him as LSU's head basketball coach.

Under the new terms in his contract, LSU may now fire Wade if he's found to have committed a Level I or Level II NCAA violation. Wade has also agreed to waive the $250,000 performance bonus he earned in the 2018-2019 season

“This amendment to Will Wade’s contract represents a strong commitment by Coach Wade to the integrity of the institution and to his continued cooperation in partnership with LSU. We are pleased we were able to come to this agreement as we move forward in this process," read a statement from Interim Vice President for Strategic Communications Jason Droddy.

In early April, Wade again met with LSU officials for the first time since his March 8 indefinite suspension. Wade had initially refused to meet with university officials last month about comments he reportedly made in an FBI wiretapped phone call with federally convicted sports agent Christian Dawkins. In the recordings, Wade referred to a "strong-ass offer" he made in the recruitment of a basketball prospect.

You can read the documents detailing the revisions to Wade's contract here.