'Burreaux' among top name choices for baby giraffe at Baton Rouge Zoo

51 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 February 03, 2020 11:31 AM February 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo invited the public to help name their brand new baby giraffe, and the Joe Burrow-smitten public has spoken. 

Weeks after the LSU Tigers, led by the Heisman-winning quarterback, snagged the National Title, Louisianans are understandably still experiencing Burreaux-fever. 

This may explain why the zoo's baby giraffe will possibly end up named 'Burreaux.'

After setting up a contest that allowed the public to narrow the little guy's name down to three choices, the public agreed on the following choices: Burreaux, Romero, or Kiume, which is Swahili for masculine/strong.

Now, the public has until February 13 (at noon) to vote for one of the three names.

Click here to vote.

The male giraffe calf was born to a six-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan. 

This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo. 

