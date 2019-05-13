Latest Weather Blog
Will Smith calls 'Aladdin' remake highlight of his career
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Hollywood star Will Smith says that Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin" was "one of, if not the best experience" of his accomplished 30-year career.
Speaking to reporters in Amman, Jordan on Monday at the regional premiere, Smith - who plays Genie - said the musical movie "called upon every talent I cultivated" throughout decades as an actor, rapper and media personality. Smith, who vaulted to fame with the 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," said the role needed singing, comedy bits, action sequences and even Bollywood-style dance numbers - "everything short of boxing."
Smith said he was initially intimidated to follow Robin Williams' iconic performance in the original film. The new adaption was mostly shot in the vast Jordanian desert, also the setting for 1962's "Lawrence of Arabia."
