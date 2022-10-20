Will record breaking cold continue into the winter months?

With one cold snap already in the books for this cold season, many are asking what this means for the rest of Fall and Winter. Will we continue to see cooler than average temperatures?

The Climate Prediction Center has issued a winter outlook for November, December, and January. Overall, temperatures for much of the southern United States are expected to be above average. South Louisiana is likely to be above average with 50-60%.

To get an idea of what that will look like, take a look at the table below. Just 1 degree above the averages listed in the table is considered above average.

Temperatures are expected to trend above average, and the overall precipitation is forecast to be below average for the southern United States. South Louisiana is leaning toward below average with a 40-50%.

September and October have been dry enough to bring back drought conditions. This new outlook means that we could see minor drought continue well into winter.

These are seasonal predictions and not exact forecasts. Temperatures swing up and down on a daily basis to create averages. There will still be peaks and valleys in the forecast. Things can always change, but this does give forecasters a good idea of what to expect heading into winter.

