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Wilkinson County man arrested on murder charges in domestic shooting, report says

1 hour 54 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 12:41 PM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WOODVILLE, Miss. — A Wilkinson County man was arrested on murder charges after a domestic incident turned into a fatal shooting, according to a report by The Woodville Republican

Wilkinson County deputies said that on July 26, they responded to a home along Pond Pinckneyville Road, where they found one person dead, the newspaper reported. Another gunshot victim had already been taken to a St. Francisville, La., hospital.

The deceased victim was reportedly identified as Dalvin Anderson, 33, of Woodville, Miss. 

According to the newspaper, deputies said that a group of people were in an argument at the home when 26-year-old Gregory Groom, of Woodville, pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Anderson. 

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Groom was reportedly arrested and booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center before being extradited to Wilkinson County. He faces murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the newspaper. 

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