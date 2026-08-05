Wilkinson County man arrested on murder charges in domestic shooting, report says

WOODVILLE, Miss. — A Wilkinson County man was arrested on murder charges after a domestic incident turned into a fatal shooting, according to a report by The Woodville Republican.

Wilkinson County deputies said that on July 26, they responded to a home along Pond Pinckneyville Road, where they found one person dead, the newspaper reported. Another gunshot victim had already been taken to a St. Francisville, La., hospital.

The deceased victim was reportedly identified as Dalvin Anderson, 33, of Woodville, Miss.

According to the newspaper, deputies said that a group of people were in an argument at the home when 26-year-old Gregory Groom, of Woodville, pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Anderson.

Groom was reportedly arrested and booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center before being extradited to Wilkinson County. He faces murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the newspaper.