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Wilkinson County man arrested on murder charges in domestic shooting, report says
WOODVILLE, Miss. — A Wilkinson County man was arrested on murder charges after a domestic incident turned into a fatal shooting, according to a report by The Woodville Republican.
Wilkinson County deputies said that on July 26, they responded to a home along Pond Pinckneyville Road, where they found one person dead, the newspaper reported. Another gunshot victim had already been taken to a St. Francisville, La., hospital.
The deceased victim was reportedly identified as Dalvin Anderson, 33, of Woodville, Miss.
According to the newspaper, deputies said that a group of people were in an argument at the home when 26-year-old Gregory Groom, of Woodville, pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Anderson.
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Groom was reportedly arrested and booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center before being extradited to Wilkinson County. He faces murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the newspaper.
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