Wilkinson County deputies: One person detained as person of interest in death of mom, step-dad

WOODVILLE, Miss. — Wilkinson County Sheriff's deputies took a man into custody after two people were found dead in Woodville, Mississippi.

According to deputies, two bodies were found on Friday morning at a Ford Street home. Deputies said that the two victims were involved in some kind of altercation and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Brandon Andrews, 22, was identified as a person of interest and taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Andrews' mother, Melinda Andrews, and stepfather, Lafayette Hunter, were identified as the two bodies found at the scene.

Deputies added that a minor child was found unharmed at the scene and later released to family members.

Melinda's brother, Jason Parker, says his sister was a loving person who dedicated her life to her family and never stopped trying to help her son.

"She had two sons, a 22-year-old and a six-year-old, good worker, who work every day, running back and forth to check on her son and go to court once a week. This was a tragedy, you know, he just got on drugs badly, and she never gave up on him. This was a loving mother, mother's love," Parker said.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," deputies said.