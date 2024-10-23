Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration

WOODVILLE - The Wilkinson County courthouse is getting a facelift after receiving funding from the Department of Archives and History in Mississippi.

Project manager Sam Krusse told WBRZ that what makes this 100-year courthouse with a clock tower stand out is that you do not see this kind of building anymore. The architectural style of the building is rare, so this is a dream job for him.

"It really is unusual to have a three-story rotunda with a dome. Most courthouses have a different configuration, so this space we are standing in is pretty unique around the state," Krusee said.

According to the county historian David Wilkerson, the current design is usually reserved for state buildings. Wilkerson is also the Wilkinson County administrator. He said that it took years to find contractors who could work on the unique building and that while the exterior will be fixed it will take even longer to find someone who is certified to work on the mechanical clock.

"This is the final phase on the roof of the building, to maintain the roof, to make sure we do not have water infiltration in it. It is just a historically significant building that is vital to the county. There is no way we can afford to replace and we are doing everything we can to take care of it," Wilkerson said.