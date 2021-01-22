Wildwood Elementary temporarily shifts to virtual learning after employee tests positive for COVID

Photo: LocationsHub

BATON ROUGE - Wildwood Elementary School will transition to only virtual classes for the next two weeks due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

As a safety precaution, the school district made the decision to switch to virtual learning until Feb. 5. The school said many staff members were already quarantined for reasons unrelated to the school upon returning from winter break.

During the closure, the school will undergo a deep cleaning. The district plans to continue consultations with health officials to ensure they are following proper protocols.

"Our thoughts are with the impacted students, staff and their families. We understand the challenge that this may pose for some of our families, we appreciate their understanding, compassion and support as our community continues to respond to this pandemic," an for East Baton Rouge school system spokesperson said.

Contact tracing is in progress. and those who have come into close contact with affected individuals have been notified.